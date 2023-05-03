Chillicothe R-II Kindergarten & Preschool Screening

There is still time to register your child for the Chillicothe R-II School District kindergarten and preschool screening. This will take place May 15th to the 17th. Children who will be 5 years of age on or before July 31st will be screened for Kindergarten, while children who are 4 years of age on or before July 31st will be screened for preschool.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 660-240-3315 for kindergarten or 660-240-3316 for preschool.

At the time of the appointment, the parent will need to bring the child, immunization records, and proof of age for that child.