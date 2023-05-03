County Wide Health Assessment By Livingston County Health Center

A county-wide Community Health Assessment, conducted by Livingston County Health will assist the health center in identifying health needs and disparities in the county. This will also allow staff members to address gaps with added, increased, or focused services.

The survey is expected should take less than 10 minutes to complete. Participation is voluntary, and someone can withdraw during the survey for any reason. To begin the survey, you may click here.

A zip code is requested to aid the health center in identifying specific gaps and health disparities in services in specific communities and areas of the county. Survey responses will be kept confidential, and you will not be asked to provide your name.

If you have questions, call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506.

