Members of the Chillicothe High School Band traveled to the University of Missouri campus in Columbia for the three-day MSHSAA state music festival. Five students placed with silver or gold, including:

Alton Keller, trumpet solo, Gold state.

Shayden Hawkins, baritone sax solo, Silver state.

Halie Gault, flute solo, Silver state.

Aidan White, marimba solo, Silver state.

Heidi Gault, tuba solo, Silver state.