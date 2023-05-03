Walking History Tour In Chillicothe

A Walking history tour of downtown Chillicothe is scheduled for May 18th. The Livingston County Library and Main Street Chillicothe are hosting the “Walk Into History,” exploring Chillicothe’s downtown murals and building history.

This event will start at 10:00 am at Silver Moon Plaza. Participants should be prepared for whatever Missouri throws at them in the way of weather. You are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes.

The tour is expected to take about two hours to complete. This is a free event, but registration is requested and you can register beginning Monday by calling the Library at 660-646-0547 or Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071