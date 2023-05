A man facing multiple charges of alleged sexual abuse, child molestation, sexual contact with a child under the age of 15, and furnishing pornographic material to a minor will be in Dekalb County Court next week. Thirty-year-old Zach Wayman Douglas has two court cases that are scheduled for May 12th for Plea and Trial Setting. The hearings are set for 10:00 am before Judge R Brent Elliott

Like this: Like Loading...