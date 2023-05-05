Chillicothe Receives $2.5 Million For Industrial Development

An Industrial Development Grant of $2.5 million was awarded to the City of Chillicothe for the development of their new Industrial Park site. The grant is part of a $75 million package announced by Governor Mike Parson for shovel-ready industrial site development across the state.

Chillicothe Mayor Thersa Kelly says the grant required a $2.5 million match from the city.

Kelly says the funding will help them with establishing infrastructure and access to the property.

She says they have been working on this for some time and the grant funding will help them continue moving forward.