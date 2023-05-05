fbpx
Contracts and Quotes Are On The Trenton City Council Agenda

Inspections, demolition, and preservation are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday.  The council members meet at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.  The meeting begins with an ordinance authorizing the construction of a T-Hanger and Ramp at the Trenton Municipal Airport.

New Business includes approval of a contractor for demolition, hazardous material inspections, approval of a quote for an electric service truck, a quote for the tuck point and sealing at city hall, and setting the meetings for the administrative and utility committees.

