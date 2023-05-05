Three bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

34-year-old William Cody Campbell of Holden was arrested Thursday morning by deputies on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on a charge of assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

23-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe was arrested by deputies on a warrant for alleged Abuse Or Neglect Of A Child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

38-year-old Zachary Jacob Marrs of Trenton was arrested by deputies for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. Marrs is held at Caldwell County Detention Center. Bond is set at $200 cash only.