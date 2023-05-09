New Pumper For Chillicothe Fire Department

A new Pumper for the Chillicothe Fire Department will cost just over one million dollars. The Chillicothe City Council approved the purchase of the truck which will take more than two years to build. The truck will be a Pierce Enforcer Pumper, purchased through McQueen Emergency.

Three companies brought trucks for the fire department to review, two provided demos of the trucks.

The decision on the truck was made by the firefighters who will be running the apparatus. And that was presented to the chief who brought that to the city council.

The new truck will be Red and Black – Hornet Colors.

The financing is through the Chillicothe Fire Tax. They will set One million into an account and over two years, the principal and interest will be more than enough to cover the cost of the truck.