Chillicothe Police For Tuesday

One-hundred-twenty-five calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Calls included well-being checks, noise complaints, parking complaints and animals at large.

3:55 PM, Officers assisted Children’s Division in the 400 block of Hill Street, the investigation continues.

5:24 PM, Officers spoke to a subject in the 300 block of Washington Street about property damage.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and followed up with numerous investigations.