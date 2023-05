The approval of the Chillicothe High School Graduates will take place in a closed executive session of the Chillicothe R-II School Board, Thursday morning. The meeting will start at 7:30 am at the District office.

The board will move to an executive session.

The official agenda includes legal, real estate, personnel, and student matters.

Chillicothe High School graduation is Sunday, May 14th in the Chillicothe High School Gymnasium.