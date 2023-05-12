137 To Graduate From Chillicothe High School

One hundred thirty-seven Chillicothe High School seniors will graduate on Sunday. CHS Principal Dan Nagel says the ceremony will be held in the CHS Gymnasium

There will be overflow seating in the Performing Arts Center with a live stream of the ceremony.

Nagel says the 137 graduates have plans set as they leave High School.

Eighty-four graduates earned A + and could receive the first two years of post-high education free. Nagel says there are also six Bright Flight students that scored a 31 or above on their ACT’s.

Nagel says the class of 2023 is also well supported by national, state, and community scholarships totaling $1.96 million