Becky Ellen Surber 63, of Wheeling, MO. passed away at St Lukes on the Plaza, Thursday May 11, 2023. She was born on August 21, 1959 in Chillicothe to Orland H. Lower and Fleeta Pauline (Cooper) Lower.

Becky attended Chillicothe Schools. She opened her own daycare called Becky’s In Home Daycare and ran it for 30 plus years. Becky married Ted Surber on September 21, 2012 at Highview Baptist Church. She was also a member of Highview Baptist Church.

Becky enjoyed taking care of children, crocheting, reading, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by Husband; Ted Surber of Wheeling, MO. Daughters Amy (Josh) Glenn of Gilman City, MO, Audrey (Chris) Wright of Wheeling, MO. Son; Lawrence “Anthony” (Jodie) Hinnen of Dawn, MO. Grandchildren; Kody Bradley, Shelby Hall, Olivia Bradley, Jaycee Glenn, Clayton Wright, Katelyn Jane Wright, Lawrence Matthew Hinnen. Great Grandchildren; Kreedance Bradley, Presley Bradley. Sisters; Cheryl Sprong of Kansas City, MO, Lisa (Michael) Hale, MO. several Nieces and Nephews. In-Laws; Jerry (Karen) Surber of Wheeling, MO, Debby Surber of Wheeling, MO, Amy Surber of Wheeling, MO, Janelle (Walter) of Trenton, MO.

She is preceded in death by her Parents; Orland H. Lower and Fleeta Pauline (Cooper) Lower. Step-Father James Herbert Boyd. Two Sisters Karen Lower and Marilyn Ganske. Father-In-law and Mother-In-Law Donald and Mary Jo Surber. Sister-In-Law; Jennifer Hall. Brother-In-Law John Surber.

Memorials in honor of Becky can be made to Botts Cemetery or Heritage Funeral Home for funeral expenses and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences can be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Calling Hours of Noon till 4:00p.m. On Sunday May 14, 2023.

Funeral will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday 15, 2023 at 10:00a.m. With Burial to follow at Botts Cemetery, Meadville, MO.