Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

State Troopers report three arrests in the area counties over the weekend.

Sunday in Linn County, at about 12:40 pm, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Rachel R Lima of Kirksville for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released.

Sunday in Grundy County, at about 12:40 am, Troopers arrested 65-year-old Mark D Clark of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, no seatbelt, and a headlight violation. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.

Saturday at about 12:35 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 73-year-old Harrison L Collins of Milan for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.