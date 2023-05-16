Unsanitary Living Conditions In Police Report

One hundred eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

01:50 PM Officers investigated a situation involving a young juvenile living in unsanitary living conditions in the 200 block of Samuel Street. Charges are sought for child endangerment.

07:34 PM Officers took a report of suspicious activity around a home in the 1600 block of Burnam. A report was taken for attempted burglary.

09:28 PM Officers attempted a traffic stop on a SUV in the area of Commercial and East Bridge Street. The vehicle fled from officers headed East on Polk Street fleeing into the county. The investigation continues.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and several animal complaints.