The Chillicothe R-II School District will close out the 2022/23 school year on Friday. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says May 19th is the last day of classes for the regular school year.

The number of students for summer school is up slightly from last year. Dr Wiebers says transportation remains an issue for the summer school program.

Parents are reminded, the Chillicothe R-II Schools will be letting out early FRIDAY!