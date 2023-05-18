Crash In A Work Zone Part Of Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred three calls for service are in the report for Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Those calls include:

10:23 am, Officers responded Eastbound on US 36 at Blackwell Creek construction zone for a Semi carrying a Wide load that struck the bridge causing damage to the bridge and tractor the semi was hauling. The driver was issued a summons for failing to obey a traffic control device.

10:10 pm, Officers arrested a 22-year-old Chillicothe man for driving while his license was revoked. He was later cited and released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.