Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

10:53 am, a traffic stop at Samuel and Fredrick Streets for a moving violation. Officers discovered the driver had a suspended driving license. The driver was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department where he was processed and released with a summons….

4:01 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle near Curtis and Washington Streets for a registration violation and determined the driver was operating with an expired driver license. The driver was transported to the PD, processed and released. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

4:20 pm, Officers at the Chillicothe Police Department took a report of a bicycle stolen from the 1500 block of Calhoun Street.