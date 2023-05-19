Five Ordinance On Trenton Council Agenda

Five ordinances are on the agenda for the Trenton City Council for Monday. The meeting starts at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

Ordinances include:

An agreement with Flinn & Son LLC for the replacement of city water mains.

An agreement with Olsson INC for design, bidding, and construction services for a new hanger at the Trenton Airport.

An agreement with Strategy LLC for the upgrade of city computers.

An agreement with Poor Boy Tree Trimming for trimming of trees and limbs in the city right of way.

An agreement with Irvinbilt Constructors for the replacement of check valves at the wastewater treatment plant.

A Resolution will be presented for an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, state revolving fund program for loans under the Missouri Clean Water Law.

New business on the agenda includes consideration of bids for a loader for the sewer plant and overhead door for the warehouse.