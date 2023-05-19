Jerry Dean Benskin, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Jerry was the first child born of Earl and Elizabeth (Hughes) Benskin on May 12, 1944, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Jerry graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1963, and went into the Navy shortly thereafter, where he served from 1963-1967. Following his Naval service, Jerry went to work at Donaldson’s, in Chillicothe, and began farming both row crop and cattle. All of which he recently retired from. Jerry and Alvina Lyon met on the school bus and were High School sweethearts. They were united in marriage on February 20, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri, and were married 52 years. She survives of the home. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He enjoyed country music, joking with everyone and farming. He said tilling the soil was better than any vacation. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include one son, James (Jamie) Benskin and wife Theresa of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Darla Romero and husband Mario of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Beth Christopher and husband Jamie of Chillicothe, Missouri; three sisters, Carol Livingston and husband Jim of Milan, Missouri, Darlene Cervetti and husband Ray of Johnston, Iowa, and Sherry Benskin of Columbia, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Brad Benskin and wife Michelle, Brice Benskin and wife Kelsey, Cody Moore, Erin Christopher, Theresa Padilla, Michael Trujillo and Brandon Lawrence; six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Elizabeth Benskin.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled family visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or May Cemetery, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.