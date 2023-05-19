Livingston County Sheriff’s Report For Early May

Numerous investigations and arrests are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early May.

May 10 deputies began a burglary and stealing investigation in the 3000 block of Highway 190. Items reported taken include a wallet with contents and prescription medication home. The investigation continues.

May 11 deputies responded to Southwest School for a student allegedly in possession of marijuana. Evidence collected and report submitted to the juvenile office.

Arrests:

May 03 deputies arrested 44-year-old Justin David Haley of Chillicothe, on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance. Haley was processed and released on bond.

May 04 deputies arrested 34-year-old William Cody Campbell of Holden, on a warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on a charge of Assault. Campbell was held at the Caldwell County Detention.

May 04 deputies arrested 23-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe, on a warrant for alleged Abuse or Neglect of a Child-Serious Emotional or Physical Injury. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention.

May 05 deputies served two arrest warrants on 23-year-old Sarah Jean Brown of Chillicothe, for alleged Failure to Appear for no seatbelt and no valid license. She posted $160 dollar bond and was released.

May 12 deputies responded to US 36 on a report of a vehicle in Linn County, westbound driving careless and imprudent and all over the roadway. The deputy located the vehicle and observed similar violation(s) and the stop resulted in the arrest of Nicole Beatrice Smith of Wyoming, Michigan for alleged No Valid Driver’s License. She was processed and released.

May 13 a vehicle stop near Third and Elm Streets for failing to stop at a stop sign/signal resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Louis Albert Baladez of Chillicothe for alleged Driving While Revoked. He was processed and released.

May 13 Deputies arrested 19-year-old Sonny W. McKee of Potomac Illinois for 98 in a 65 on US 36 near Utica. He posted bond and was released.

Additional Information:

May 10-11 Deputy Terry Wilson attended firearms – armorer training. Deputy Wilson is now certified to inspect/repair all the department’s duty weapons.

May 18 Deputies transferred Richard Anson from the Caldwell County Detention Center on Livingston County charge to the Clay County Detention Center on a change of venue.