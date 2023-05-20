Child Abuse Investigation In Police Report

Eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:

8:32 PM Officers were advised of possible child abuse in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. Officers began an investigation and the child was located. A suspect has been interviewed and a safety plan has been enacted. The report states the child was checked by medical professionals and was uninjured and is currently safe.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.