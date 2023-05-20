MoDOT Road Work Plans

Several roadwork projects in the area counties are scheduled by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, through July

Route H – CLOSED for pavement repair from US 65 to Route 139, May 24-25

Route J – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route H to First Street in Bedford, May 24-25

US 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of US 65 near Chillicothe, through June. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane, with a 10-foot width restriction.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June.

Route 13 – CLOSED for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November.

Route B – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from Route F to Route 116, May 22, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED to through traffic for a sealing project from Route N to the Ray County line, May 23, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carroll County

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June.

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over US 65.

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September.

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorist. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

US 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound at Route 5, May 22-23

US 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route F to Route 11, May 23-26

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge after an inspection found bridge beam deterioration. MoDOT crews will begin making temporary repairs in mid-May and expect the roadway to reopen in early June.

Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Heritage Byway to Sandy Road, May 23, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.