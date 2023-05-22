Cameron Residents Injured In Crash While Changing A Tire

Two Cameron residents were injured when they were changing a tire on 183rd Street in Pattonsburg. State Troopers report the crash happened Sunday at about 9:50 pm as the vehicle was stopped and the two were outside the northbound vehicle, working on the tire as 54-year-old Charles E Kirch of Pattonsburg was southbound and struck the front driver’s side of the disabled vehicle, causing that vehicle to strike the two changing the tire.

Injured were 20-year-old Jordan A Taylor with moderate injuries and 25-year-old Kenzi D Doll with minor injuries. They were both taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. The other driver was not injured.