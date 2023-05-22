MSHSAA Track And Field Class 3 Sectional 4 Results

The Chillicothe High School track and field teams competed in the MSHSAA Class 3 Sectional 4 on Saturday.
Here are the events with a Chillicothe top three finisher:
Running Events:
400m dash:
Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 59.80 (1st place)
4 x 800m relay
Boys – Chillicothe – 8:23.72 (3rd place)
Jumping Events
Pole Vault:
Boys – Charles Walker – 12-11.50 (3rd place)
Triple Jump
Boys – Javon Kille – 42-08.00 (3rd place)
Throwing Events
Javelin:
Boys –
Isaiah Sprong – 169-08.00 (1st place) (SCHOOL RECORD)
Cy Evans – 164-04.00 (2nd place)