A 12-year-old Trenton boy died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon, two miles southwest of Trenton. State Troopers in Grundy County report the crash happened about 4:45 pm, when the boy was southbound on SW 30th Avenue and failed to make it through a curve. He lost control of the ATV and ran off the road and was ejected.

The Child was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet.