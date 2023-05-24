Harassment And One Arrest In Police Report

One hundred twenty-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

10:16 AM, Officers took a report of harassment of the 100 block of East Jackson Street. Charges are being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.

10:34 AM, Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington and Polk Street for a moving violation. The officers determined the driver was suspended. The driver was arrested processed and released with a summons.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.