Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred seventeen calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday. Those calls include:

8:12 am, Subject calling in reference to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Will be in to make report…..

11:32 am, Officers observed a vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Officers initiated a traffic stop and upon investigation, narcotics were located. The driver was arrested, processed, and released pending charges…

3:20 pm, Report from Lexington PD Officer of a truck loaded with gravel that had lost rocks and damaged their patrol car while traveling south of town. Sheriff’s Officers located the truck near Chillicothe Airport and the Lexington Officer identified it as the vehicle that had lost the rocks that damaged their vehicle and broke their windshield….

6:34 pm, Subject requesting well-being check on subject in the 400 block of Jackson Street. It was determined that the subject had been taken into custody on an active warrant.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.