Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol

At about 10:40 am in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Dale E Laney of Sullivan, MO on a Franklin County warrant for alleged drugs and for no seatbelt. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

At about 10:05 pm in Grundy County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old Guy D Roberts of Spickard for alleged DWI and no insurance. He was processed and released.