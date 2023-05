The Memorial Day travel period begins today and continues through Monday evening. The Missouri Highway Patrol will be out in force for this long weekend. Sargent Shane Hux says you can expect more people on the roads and it may take longer than expected to reach your destination.

Hux says while the work zones may be closed for the holiday, some work zones will remain in place and will include lane closures.

Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and Hux says be sure to buckle up.