Livingston Co. Extension Offers “A Matter Of Balance”

A Matter of Balance – a program offered by the Livingston County Extension, will explain the importance of exercise in preventing falls and practice exercises to improve strength, coordination, and balance.

The program will start Thursday, June 22nd, at Grand River Multipurpose Center. The program is presented by Jessica Trussell, MU Extension’s Human Development and Family Science Field Specialist, and Micah Potgieter, Extension’s Nutrition and Health Specialist. The five-week group program enables participants to reduce the fear of falling by learning to view falls as controllable, setting goals for increasing activity levels, making small changes to reduce fall risks at home.

Additional topics include home safety, assertiveness, developing positive strategies for change, reducing barriers to exercise, identifying physical risk factors for falls, and personal action planners.

Classes will be held from 1:30 PM each Monday & Thursday from June 22 to July 20. If you have questions or would like to register, call 660-646-0811.