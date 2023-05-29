Carolyn June (Searcy) Ricket, 84, formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on May 27th, 2023 surrounded by her family at the Kansas City Hospice house at North Kansas City Hospital. Carolyn was the ninth of ten children born to James Wallace and Lela Mae (Ishmael) Searcy, on December, 15, 1938 in Laredo, Missouri.

Carolyn graduated from Laredo High School in 1956. Carolyn met Franklin Delano Ricket in 1956 and they were married on April, 27th 1957 in Laredo Missouri. They were blessed with a daughter Cynthia Lynn (Ricket) Brock.

Carolyn spent the majority of their married years as a homemaker in support of her husband’s Military Career. Moving all over the world, depending on Delano’s duty station. Upon his retirement from the Military they settled in Kansas City, North and she went on to run a successful craft and wood working business with her Husband.

After closing the craft business Carolyn then found interest in doing Quality Control work at Life Touch Publishing, where she was able to work alongside her Husband again.

She enjoyed square dancing, listening to Bluegrass music, playing Bingo, spending time in the Garden and helping raise her Granddaughter, Keva Joelle David, who she loved dearly.

Carolyn said her greatest gifts were the love of her family, and all the adventures she experienced being a military spouse. Carolyn was a no-nonsense lady who lived her life with grace and style, and faced dying with the same grace and style, never wavering in her beliefs.

Carolyn is survived by her loving Husband of 66 years Delano Ricket of Kansas City, daughter Cynthia Brock of Harrisonville, grand-daughter Keva (Matthew) David of Liberty, Great-Grandson (the King) Nash David of Liberty, sister Raymah Smith, and brother Russell Searcy, both of Galt, Missouri, and many other relatives.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Wallace Searcy, and Lela Searcy, son-in-law Duane Brock, sister’s, Jeanette Norman, Roberta Ishmael, Marion Searcy, Evelyn McDaniel, Shirley Eller, brother’s Junior Searcy, and Gerald Searcy, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family has entrusted Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri with the arrangements. Visitation will begin at 10am with services to follow at 11am on Saturday, June 3rd 2023 at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri. Burial will be at Haseville Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri following the services. Memorial contributions may be made to Remington’s Heart Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.