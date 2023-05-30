Mudcats Open 2023 Season On Road

Summer baseball has arrived in Chillicothe, as the Mudcats 2023 season starts tonight as they do battle against the Carroll Merchants. The Merchants finished third in the North Division of the MINK league last season with a record of 19-24, while the Mudcats right below them in the division with a record of 17-25.

Head Coach Tyler Hudlow and his team set their eyes on the 2023 season with some familiar and fresh faces. The Mudcats gathered at Shaffer Park Monday Night to pick up equipment and meet with fans. Players this season come around from many states outside of Missouri, including Hawaii, Kansas, New Jersey and more.

First pitch for Mudcats’ season opener against the Merchants is set for 6:30 PM. They’ll have another road matchup on Thursday, June 1st, against the Sedalia Bombers. They return home on Friday, June 2nd, for the home opener against the Jefferson City Renegades for a doubleheader starting at 5:00 PM.