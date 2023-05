One hundred twenty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

Several animal control issues, officers assisted with an ambulance call, and there were several parking complaints.

3:15 pm, Officers responded to Graves and Ryan Ln for a crash. One driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. No injuries were reported. A Citation was given to one driver for failure to stop at a stop sign.