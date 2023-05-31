Mudcats Drop Season Opener On The Road

The Mudcats dropped their season opener on the road 6-3 to the Carroll Merchants.

Through the first five innings, it was a pitchers’ duel for both teams. The sixth inning proved to be a big one for the Merchants, as they not only registered their first hit, but also erupted for a four-run inning. Two innings later, the Mudcats scored three of their own, two coming off of a two-run home run, courtesy of Left Fielder Luca Boscarino. Center Fielder Noah Hata came in to score the third run on a shallow sacrifice fly to right.

The Merchants answered back in the bottom of the eighth with two more runs to make it a 6-3 game heading into the ninth. The Mudcats would rally, loading the bases in the ninth, but could not manage to get anybody across.

Right-Handed Pitcher Justice Ramirez started for Chillicothe, tossing five hitless and scoreless innings, while striking out four. Right-Handed Pitcher Ryan Knipfer came onto relieve in the sixth, surrendering the four runs and qualifying for the loss.

Offensively, the Mudcats had many signs of excellence. Along with Boscarino’s home run, three batters registered multi-hit games including First Baseman Elian Guzman, Catcher Zack Thompson and Noah Hata. Hata also managed to steal three bases in the game.

The Mudcats have an off day before hitting the road again to Sedalia on Thursday night for Game Two of the season.