Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

One hundred fourteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:

Animal control issues, peace disturbances, paper service

1:11 PM A traffic stop in the area of BUS 36 and Washington resulted in the arrest of a woman for driving without a valid license. She was processed and released with a citation.

5:24 PM A traffic stop in the area of Ryan LN and Washington resulted in the arrest of a man for DWI. He was processed and released.

5:47 PM A domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Vine resulted in a woman with a head wound. She was transported for medical treatment. A man was taken into custody for domestic assault, resisting arrest, and for damaging PD property. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.