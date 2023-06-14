Livingston Co Deputies To Issue “Tickets” To Kids

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department plans to issue tickets to kids. Sheriff Steve Cox says they expect to issue 500 tickets through the summer. Those tickets are to reward good and safe behavior with ice cream.

The overall goal is to create opportunities to meet and talk with people, make friends, and build trust with the youth and the community. He says they will effectively reward young people for such things as bicycle or pedestrian safety, properly wearing seatbelts or car seats, helping their parents or grandparents, or many other opportunities.

Cox says they want everyone to know Law Enforcement Officers are here to help you, your family, and your friends. He says they are extremely excited to have great positive interaction with many families