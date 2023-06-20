Thomas Walt Plowman 84, of Kearney, MO. passed away on Saturday June 17, under the care of his family and hospice. Tom was born May11, 1939 in Springhill, MO. to Edwin Lue Plowman and Lizzabell Thompson Plowman. He attended school in Chillicothe until the ninth grade when he moved to Kansas City for a brief time.

Tom Married his child hood sweetheart Marjorie Keith on June 29, 1957 at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, MO. they have been married 66 years. He worked for Bob Staton, Chillicothe Power Plant, and Donaldson Company where he worked as a welder and press operator. He retired from Donaldsons after many years of service. Tom enjoyed woodworking and carpentry and most of all he loved to spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie, two sons Steve and wife Brenda and their children Rickie Lee and Robbie Lee of Liberty, MO. and Chris and child Christian, and Step children Brittany and Stephanie of Kearney. Sister: Mary Bratovich of Kansas City, MO. Brothers: Larry Ralls and wife Paula of Masa, AZ. And Bobby Jo Cummings and wife of AZ. Three Great Grandchildren

Tom was proceeded in death by his parents, stepfather Clarence Cummings, a brother Ray Plowman.

A graveside service will be held on June 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Edgewood Cemetery, there will be visitation at Heritage Funeral Home from 11:00 to 1:00.

Memorials in honor of Thomas go to Morningside Center and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences can be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Arrangements and services are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.