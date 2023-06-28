Hit & Run and ATV Crashes

Serious and Moderate injuries are in the Missouri Highway Patrol Report.

A hit and run where a pedestrian was struck left a Brookfield man with serious injuries Tuesday evening. State Troopers report 43-year-old Bradley K Clapp of Brookfield was walking along Highway 11, a mile north of Brookfield, and was struck by a southbound vehicle that left the scene. Clapp was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

An ATV crash in Galt left the driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Karen E Wilson of Humphreys was northbound on Whan Stree in Galt and the ATV began sliding off the west side of the road and overturned. Wilson was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.