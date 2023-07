Livingston County Fair – Contest Results

The livestock shows at the Livingston County Fair continue. Tuesdays shows include the Breeding Swine.

Breeding Swine – Boar

Supreme Champion Boar – Lylah Smith

Reserve Supreme Champion Boar – Lylah Smith

Breeding Swine – Gilt

Supreme Breeding Gilt – Carter Rader

Reserve Supreme Breeding Gilt – Colby Gillespie

Breeding Swine Showmanship

Junior (age 8-11) – Jaxon Lollar

Intermediate (age 12-15) – Carter Rader

Senior (age 16 and over ) – Colby Gillespie

Country Cured Hams

Grand Champion – Emerson Brobst

Reserve Champion – Karlie Waterman

Country Cured Bacon

Grand Champion – Charlotte Brobst

Reserve Champion – Sam Brobst