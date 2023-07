A Chillicothe man had serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Daviess County. State Troopers Report 64-year-old Randall D McKee of Chillicothe was flown to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries. The crash occurred around 3:25 pm on Highway 190, four miles south of Jamesport. McKee was northbound and a southbound horse and buggy crossed the centerline and struck the motorcycle.

The horse and buggy driver were not injured. McKee was not wearing a helmet.