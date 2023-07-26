Chillicothe Armed Burglary Arrest

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 7:10 pm, Chillicothe Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mohawk Road in Chillicothe in reference to a male with a firearm threatening another male and his child. When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle had left the scene. At approximately 8:05 pm, after searching the area, officers located the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of Washington Street. Officers found the male was disqualified to possess a firearm, on State of Missouri Probation and Parole for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest and had a State of Missouri Probation and Parole Warrant.

With caution, Officers attempted to make contact with the individuals and they failed to comply with orders of a police officer. A female finally exited the vehicle and the male quickly got into the driver’s seat. Officers attempted to stop the male and found him with a firearm in his lap as he jumped into the driver’s seat. The male took off driving the vehicle fleeing from Officers, struck an Officer with the vehicle, and shots were fired by Officer.

Officers began pursuing the vehicle all the way into Grundy County where Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the male’s arrest.

The 28-year-old female was arrested on accessory to burglary, armed criminal action, child endangerment, and assault. A 25-year-old male was arrested for a parole warrant, Linn County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. New charges stemming from this incident are burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, assault 2nd degree, child endangerment, tampering with a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

Everyone involved was medically cleared by medical staff with no reported injuries.

Chief Jon Maples requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) work the scene and conduct a complete investigation of the incident. An administrative investigation will take place as well. The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is normal protocol.

Investigation will take some time and any additional information may be obtained from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Information Officer at Troop H in St. Joseph.