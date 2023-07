On Tuesday at 8:45 PM Missouri State Patrol arrested a Atlanta, MO resident, Alex Trammell for allegedly Felony Resisting Arrest, Felony driving while revoked, Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, operated a motor vehicle in a careless manner, exceeding posted speed limit over 100 MPH and failed to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Tremmell was later released to Chillicothe Police Department.