Chillicothe Hornets Athletics Thursday Round-Up

In girls golf, Lyla Oesch received a medal for scoring a 97 which placed her 10th in the top 15. Chillicothe finished 5th amongst the 10 teams competing. Other scores for the Hornets girls golf team, Gracelynn Barnett 103, Caylee Anderson 106, Reese Cooper 116, Presley Rardon 117.

The Hornets volleyball team suffered their first defeat of the season in straight sets 25-12, 25-17, 25-12 against St. Pius. Lyla Beetsma had 7 kills, 5 assists and 9 digs in the loss. Chillicothe volleyball is now 3-1 on the season.

The boys soccer team evened their record to 2-2 following a 4-0 loss to LeBlond. Coach Cunningham gave his thoughts on the match, “Leblond was able to capitalize on every mistake we made tonight, and we were not able to do the same. Was a frustrating match on a lot of levels, but I hope we can learn from the mistakes and continue to improve and compete as a team.”