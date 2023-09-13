Chillicothe Soccer Slows Down Maryville, Falls 2-0

The Chillicothe Hornets hung tough with the 5-1 Maryville Spoofhounds for one half of play, as both teams took the halftime break in a scoreless tie. In the 2nd half the Spoofhounds found the breakthrough, scoring twice to get the 2-0 victory.

Coach Cunningham shared his thoughts after the game, “For the second match in a row I am so proud of how hard our guys played and how well we competed against a quality team like Maryville. Our defense was outstanding tonight, keeping the high powered Maryville attack scoreless for the first 65 minutes of the match. Once again James Mathew was phenomenal in goal, and our defense led by Bradley Ferguson and Jonathan Sanchez was solid all night. I am hopeful that we will continue to learn from each match and continue to improve as the season moves forward.”

Maryville improves to 6-1 on the season, Chillicothe is now 2-4 and will play three games in the Moberly Invitational this weekend. The Hornets will be back at home next Tuesday against Benton, a game that will be featured live on KCHI.