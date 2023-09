The Hornets volleyball team hung tough with undefeated Bishop LeBlond but lost in straight sets 18-25, 17-25 and 19-25 at home on Thursday night.

Stats for Chillicothe

Serving Aces: Ava Leamer 3, Kayanna Cranmer 3

Kills: Lyla Beetsma 12, Emerson Staton 6

Digs: Beetsma 19, Leamer 15, Delanie Kieffer 11

Assists: Carman Woodworth 12

JV lost 14-25 and 4-25, while C team lost 8-25 and 15-25.

The Hornets are now 4-2 on the season and will host the Chillicothe Invitational this Saturday.