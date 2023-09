The Hornets golf team finished on top at Green Hills Golf Course on Thursday with a 4 player team score of 181 in the 9 hole match. Reese Cooper led the way for Chillicothe shooting a 40, Gracelynn Barnett and Lyla Oesch tied for 2nd in the match with a 45, and Presley Rardon rounded out the team score with a 51.

Chillicothe defeated Princeton, Meadville and Hamilton in the meet. The Hornets will next take the course Monday in Sedalia for tournament play.