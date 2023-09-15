Two Arrests In Chillicothe Police Report

Nearly 110 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. The calls included:

7:59 am, Report of a loud boom from an explosion believed to have occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street….Officers to the location and speaking to local residents…..A suspect was identified but later released when no evidence of the explosion was able to be located….

During the investigation, it was determined a woman had an extraditable warrant. She was placed under arrest processed and eventually extradited to Daviess/DeKalb County….

11:57 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Bryan Street which resulted in the arrest of a man for driving while intoxicated. He was processed and released on citations.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.