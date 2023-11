The Final Plat for the Industrial Park and amendments for Tiny Houses are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda. The meeting begins Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall. The agenda begins with the payment of bills and salaries.

City Codes Officer Gil Gates will present the ordinance to approve the final plat of the new Industrial Park, called the “CIDC Subdivision”.

Gates will present amendments on Tiny Houses or In-Law Houses.

There is no executive session is planned for this meeting