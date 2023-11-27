Lady Hornets Advance To Semifinals Of The Savannah Basketball Tournament With Resounding Victory

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets basketball team took on South Harrison in the first round of the Savannah Tournament Monday night. The Lady Hornets jumped out to an early lead at 16-7 after one quarter of play thanks to senior Kayanna Cranmer’s 9 points in the opening period. Jolie Bonderer had a big 2nd quarter and Chillicothe dominated on the glass as they extended their lead to 31-16 at halftime.

The Lady Hornets stout defense ramped up even more in the 2nd half, allowing the Bulldogs of South Harrison just 9 points after halftime, and only 2 in the 4th quarter as Chillicothe cruised to a 49-25 win. Cranmer finished with a game high 15 points while Bonderer was also in double figures with 11.

Chillicothe who is now 2-0 this season, will play in the semifinal of the Savannah Tournament Wednesday night at 7 pm against either Lincoln Prep or the host Savannah.

Chillicothe 16 31 43 49

S Harrison 7 16 23 25

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Cranmer 15, Bonderer 11, Lyla Beetsma 8, Delanie Kieffer 7, Liz Oliver 3, Ava Leamer 3, Lydia Bonderer 2

South Harrison – Hannah Carter 9, Emma Chamberlin 8, Abigail Molloy 6, Lexi Hunter 2